Mason Maggio Running Talladega for MBM

Mason Maggio will attempt the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for MBM Motorsports, MBM announced April 21.

Maggio will run the No. 66 with sponsorship from Denssi Energy Pouches.

It’s Maggio’s first appearance with MBM in 2025; he’s running a part-time schedule this year for Joey Gase Motorsports as well.

“I am super excited to be back behind the wheel of the No. 66 for Carl Long and MBM Motorsports,” Maggio said in a team release. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to be racing at Talladega. The guys brought a great car to this event last year. I am confident we have a fast racecar and [am] thrilled to be working with the same team that gave me my first couple of starts in the Xfinity Series. Big thank you to Denssi Energy Pouches and all our amazing partners for the opportunity!”

MBM will look to make its first Xfinity race of the year. It failed to qualify for its previous two attempts with Tyler Tomassi.

Maggio has made four starts this year with JGM, with a best finish of 25th at Martinsville Speedway.