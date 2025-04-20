NASCAR Standings After Rockingham

Cup Standings After Rockingham

While Rockingham made its triumphant return, the NASCAR Cup Series enjoyed its lone off-week of the 2025 season. This was the first year that Cup wasn’t racing on Easter Sunday — a traditional bye week — since 2021, and the series won’t have another weekend off until the end of the season in early November.

Nine races — a quarter of the season — are in the books, and Cup will be back in action next week at the biggest and fastest oval on the calendar.

Up Next: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Xfinity Standings After Rockingham

Jesse Love took the checkered flag, but it was Sammy Smith who took the win after the No. 2 car was disqualified in post-race tech for a rear suspension violation. It’s the third Xfinity Series win of Smith’s career, and he becomes the sixth driver to clinch a spot in the playoffs. He also won the last Dash 4 Cash bonus of the 2025 season.

The DQ drops Love from second in regular season points to fourth. He and the No. 2 team will have the opportunity to appeal the decision this week.

NOTE: Part-time drivers who are eligible for series points but ineligible for the championship will not be displayed in these graphics.

Up Next: The Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26. Coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on your local CW provider.

Truck Standings After Rockingham

The longest winless streak in Craftsman Truck Series history is over, as Tyler Ankrum stretched his fuel to win at Rockingham for his first win since Kentucky 2019, 130 races ago.

Ankrum has five top-five finishes in the first eight races of the season, and he becomes the second driver from McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to win this season alongside Daniel Hemric.

Up Next: The SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.