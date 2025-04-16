JRM Adds Registix Sponsorship, Connor Mosack for ROVAL

JR Motorsports has a multi-year deal with Registix for sponsorship of its NASCAR Xfinity Series cars, the team announced April 16.

Registix will be the primary sponsor for five Xfinity races for mulitiple JRM entries in 2025 and 2026, beginning with the No. 88 of Connor Zilisch at Pocono Raceway and again at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 8.

“It’s always a special feeling when you can welcome a new company like Registix, into the sport and introduce them to what JR Motorsports is all about and what we can provide,” JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a team release. “I feel like we have the ability to give them a unique path for continued growth across JRM and Dirty Mo Media and it’s been great to see how excited and enthused they are about getting this partnership started.”

Zilisch won’t be the lone JRM entry, as teammate Carson Kvapil will carry the colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28. Justin Allgaier follows at Dover Motor Speedway on July 19.

Connor Mosack will also be sponsored by Registix at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, driving the No. 9. It’s Mosack’s first announced race with the team; he’s running full time this year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Allgaier currently leads the Xfinity standings with two wins and seven top fives. Zilisch has one win, one top five and three top 10s, and Kvapil has three top fives and four top 10s.