Jesse Love Adds 2 Cup Races With Beard

Jesse Love will enter two more NASCAR Cup Series races this season, this time with Beard Motorsports, Beard announced April 16.

Love will drive the unchartered No. 62 at Texas Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He’s the second driver announced for the No. 62 this season, following Anthony Alfredo, who drove the car at Daytona International Speedway.

“We are very excited to be able to expand our racing program and visit tracks that our new to us,” Beard EVP Amie Beard-Deja said in a team release. “When my dad started this program we wanted to focus on the superspeedways. Our plan was to make that our niche and to do it well and we feel like we have been able to do that very thing. During the last couple of seasons we had partners that were interested in races outside of those that take place at Daytona and Talladega and that presented a different challenge and we enjoyed it.

“We have been watching Jesse Love in his racing endeavors and have certainly been impressed with what he has been doing so it was a no-brainer for us to take on the challenge of preparing cars for and competing in the races that will take place this season at Texas and Indianapolis.”

Love joining Beard comes after he made his Cup debut last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing.

“Making my Cup Series debut last week at Bristol was a moment that I had been working towards my entire life,” Love said. “Thanks to the Beard family, I’ll have a chance to at least do it a couple more times this season. The goals are to keep collecting experience and learning the Cup car. Both races at Texas and Indy will allow me to gain knowledge of how this car races at different tracks, which will hopefully set me up to pounce on future opportunities. Even though they’re a small, family-owned team, the Beards have built a legacy of bringing fast and well-prepared racecars to the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

Love finished 31st in his Cup debut at Bristol. He also has one win, two top fives and six top 10s in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season driving for RCR.