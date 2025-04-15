ARCA Rockingham Entry List

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series aren’t the only circuits returning to Rockingham Speedway this weekend, as the ARCA Menards Series East makes a trip to the longtime track for the Rockingham ARCA 125.

There are 28 cars entered for the event, East’s second race of the 2025 season.

Rev Racing appears in East for the first time this year, entering three cars. Lanie Buice and Eloy Sebastian will drive the Nos. 2 and 10, the latter in a partnership with Fast Track Racing, while full-time ARCA Menards Series competitor Lavar Scott will be in the No. 6.

The rest of FTR’s lineup also includes the returns to the series for Blaine Donahue and Tim Monroe in the Nos. 9 and 01, respectively.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 features William Sawalich after Max Reaves drove the car at 5 Flags Speedway, while Brent Crews is in a second entry, the No. 81.

Venturini Motorsports is making its first East appearance of the year, fielding the Nos. 20 and 25 for Jake Finch and Patrick Staropoli, respectively.

Sigma Performance Services has a second car, the No. 24, for Spencer Gallagher.

Austin Green will drive the No. 28 for Pinnacle Racing Group, running double duty prior to an attempt at the Xfinity Series race for Peterson Racing Group.

Though Rita Goulet was initially announced for the full East season in Rise Motorsports’ No. 31, Tim Goulet will drive the car at Rockingham.

Caleb Costner is in the No. 39 for his CW Motorsports.

Jeff Spraker‘s No. 63 appears for the first time across all ARCA platforms in 2025, with Spencer Davis driving.

Andy Jankowiak and KLAS Motorsports are bringing the No. 73 out for their first East appearance of the season.

AJ Moyer will drive the No. 86 for Clubb Racing Inc.

The Rockingham ARCA 125 will be run on Saturday, April 19, at 1 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FloRacing.