NASCAR Rockingham Entry Lists

While the NASCAR Cup Series has its one and only week off for the entire season, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will make their long-awaited return to Rockingham Speedway this weekend.

Here’s who’s on each entry list.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire on Saturday, April 19, at 4 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on The CW.

Forty entries have been posted, meaning two teams will miss the show and head home following qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Patrick Emerling will pilot the No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing this week.

Katherine Legge will look to make her first Xfinity start of the year in the No. 32 for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Kasey Kahne returns to NASCAR for the first time since retiring after the 2018 season, driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing.

Vicente Salas will attempt to make his Xfinity debut in the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing. Salas has previous national series experience in the Truck Series.

Joey Gase Motorsports’ No. 53 will make the trip to Rockingham, but the driver has yet to be announced.

Dawson Cram and the No. 74 for Mike Harmon Racing will attempt to make the show after withdrawing from Bristol Motor Speedway.

Austin Green will drive the No. 87 for Jordan Anderson Racing in a partnership with Peterson Racing Group.

Josh Bilicki returns to drive the No. 91 for DGM Racing.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will run the Black’s Tire 200 on Friday, April 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Thirty-five entries have been posted, meaning that everyone will make Friday’s field, barring any entry list changes.

Sammy Smith will make his first truck start of the year in the No. 07 for Spire Motorsports.

Cody Dennison will drive the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Timmy Hill and his team’s No. 56 Toyota will return this week for the first time since the season opener at Daytona.