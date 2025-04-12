Kyle Larson Speeds to Xfinity Pole at Bristol

Kyle Larson will have the best view of the green flag after winning the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12.

Larson’s No. 17 set the quick time at a speed of 126.287 mph.

It’s the eighth pole of Larson’s Xfinity career, and he will share the front row with JR Motorsports’ Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch’s rookie teammate at JRM, Carson Kvapil, will start third, with Justin Allgaier and Ryan Sieg rounding out the top five.

Sam Mayer, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith, Parker Retzlaff and Harrison Burton completed the top 10.

The quickest Toyota driver in the session was Joe Gibbs Racing rookie Taylor Gray, who qualified 11th.

Of the 39 entries for the SciApps 300, Tyler Tomassi failed to qualify for MBM Motorsports.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take to the high banks of Bristol this afternoon at 5 p.m. ET, with race coverage airing on The CW and radio coverage on the Performance Racing Network.