Justin Allgaier Wins Dash 4 Cash, Adds to Strong JRM Showing at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The first words out of Justin Allgaier‘s mouth during Bristol’s post-race bullpen were, “I’m disappointed in the day.”

A Bristol ace, Allgaier had a few reasons for that, namely Kyle Larson, who was untouchable at the front all afternoon. At the same time, Allgaier was the best of the rest for most of the day, ultimately finishing third and winning the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash.

Near the end of the race, Larson faced a mess of lapped traffic, but Allgaier had his hands full in a battle with both his teammate and his own car.

“When we had the big moment down there in [turn] 1 with the contact, it really, really upset the tires for a while and it was really hard to kind of get them back,” Allgaier said, adding there was “frustration with myself running into a lapped car. I was pretty confident I was clear, and obviously I wasn’t.”

Another likely frustration for Allgaier was sliding back to third just before the finish when teammate Carson Kvapil managed to get around him in the closing laps for second place. For good measure, JR Motorsports finished second, third, and fourth with Sammy Smith, all coming home behind Larson.

“They’re young and you know they’re going to be threats when we come back here in the fall, and they’re going to be threats for the rest of the year,” Allgaier said about Kvapil and Smith. “I’m proud of the effort that they’re putting in, and you know that’s part of my job is to go and try to do better each and every time and hopefully we can keep moving our whole company forward.”

“It was a confidence booster for this whole team,” Kvapil said. “I knew we’d have a fast car coming here. I knew I was going to be pretty comfortable here.”

Kvapil said he felt that the car had the right ingredients but just needed one more adjustment to be a winner.

“I was thinking if we could get singled out and some of the traffic would kind of subside, I wondered if we could go after the No. 17,” he said.

“I think as a whole, everybody’s been really fast,” fourth-place finisher Smith added. “I think our group has done a really good job of kind of getting to the tracks a second time and being a lot better, so I’m very proud of that and we’ll just keep digging onto Rockingham.”

This is Smith’s third top-10 finish in a row, which started with the controversial ending at Martinsville.

“Nothing really changed,” Smith said of his team’s speed since Martinsville. “If anything, we were more passionate about going after and trying to be successful, but I think overall we’ve had a good last couple of weeks and just need to keep it rolling.”

The fourth JR Motorsports car, Connor Zilisch, ran with his teammates for most of the day but dropped outside the top 10 at the end.

“Just quite a bit of damage to the back of it, and I just didn’t have much grip,” Zilisch explained. “I felt like our car was just as good as our teammates who ran all day in the top five, and I thought we would have had a good day, but such is life.”

The damage Zilisch referenced happened during a caution for Allgaier getting into Mason Massey. While the No. 45 spun, Zilisch and others checked up, but William Sawalich couldn’t get slowed down in enough time.

“I don’t know what he’s doing, but I feel like it’s every week with me and him,” Zilisch added.

The four JRM drivers will try to win the Xfinity Series’ highly-anticipated return to Rockingham next week. Three of the four will battle Brandon Jones – and each other – to try and win the final Dash 4 Cash of the season.