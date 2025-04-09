Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Formula 1 rolled into Suzuka Circuit last weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix, but there was not much passing throughout the race. Max Verstappen took his first win of the season with an alternate white livery after holding off the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri all day. Still, the race didn’t produce much overtaking.
However, many interesting storylines emerged from the race including Yuki Tsunoda starting his first race in the Red Bull, a lack of team orders between the McLaren drivers in the closing moments of the race, and Alpine’s Jack Doohan crashing spectacularly on his first flying lap the second practice session and what that might mean for his future. Wyatt Watson, Peter Malloy and Maximo Brignardello look back on the third race on the F1 calendar.
“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
Tsunoda fastest time was 0.067 seconds quicker than Lawson!
They are very close! I think Tsunoda has a good chance of closing the gap with Max within a few more races. Then again, Hadjar has recently said he is ready to be Verstappen’s partner 😬