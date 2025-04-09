Formula 1 rolled into Suzuka Circuit last weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix, but there was not much passing throughout the race. Max Verstappen took his first win of the season with an alternate white livery after holding off the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri all day. Still, the race didn’t produce much overtaking.

However, many interesting storylines emerged from the race including Yuki Tsunoda starting his first race in the Red Bull, a lack of team orders between the McLaren drivers in the closing moments of the race, and Alpine’s Jack Doohan crashing spectacularly on his first flying lap the second practice session and what that might mean for his future. Wyatt Watson, Peter Malloy and Maximo Brignardello look back on the third race on the F1 calendar.

“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.