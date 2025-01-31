Tim Cindric Stepping Back As Overall Penske Leader

Tim Cindric has stepped down as Team Penske’s day-to-day president effective immediately, the team announced Jan. 31.

Cindric will remain president of the organization’s NTT IndyCar Series program.

“I have lived my dream job for the past 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organization,” Cindric said in a team release. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together.

“I’ve decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger [Penske, team owner] has provided throughout our conversations and I’m confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas.”

The other team leaders are remaining the same at this time, reporting to Roger Penske.

Cindric is the father of Penske NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric.