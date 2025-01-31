As Carl “CJ” Johnson of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas once said: Here we go again.

The drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series return to the track this weekend for the annual exhibition known as the Clash, with an exciting twist.

The infamous “Madhouse” known as Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., will play host to NASCAR’s preseason exhibition after spending three years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The format remains largely unchanged from the years in L.A., as there will be heat races and a last-chance qualifier to determine the running order for this Sunday’s (Feb. 2) feature.

The format provides numerous opportunities for side bets to be sure, and it makes it extra tricky to pick a fantasy lineup. One or two wrong picks could cause you to lose your group, so unnecessary risks on smaller teams should be at a minimum. Go with the usual suspects this week and you should be in good shape.

It’s also important to remember that most of the drivers in the field have at one point in time, raced and won here. Bank on their experience as well to see your way through.

Here’s a quick DraftKings rules breakdown before we get into the lineup you should run with this week:

Drivers will be awarded points based on their finishing position, position differential, fastest laps and laps led. The driver who wins the race scores 45 fantasy points, while second gets 42 points, third gets 41 points and so on, at least through the top 10. The 11th-place finisher scores 32 points, 21st gets 21 and 31st gets 10.

However many spots drivers lose or gain on the track are added or subtracted from their score. If the driver leads a lap, they will earn 0.25 points for each lap led and 0.45 for each fastest lap.

Fantasy Forecast

As I said, pick the usual suspects.

Hamlin had a bit of a tumultuous offseason. Both FedEx and Mavis Tires & Brakes departed from his race team, and of course, he and 23XI Racing are involved in the ongoing courtroom battle with NASCAR regarding its 2025 charter agreement He also lost longtime crew chief Chris Gabehart at the end of last year.

I’m sure it’ll feel like an escape for the No. 11 driver this weekend, and I trust he’ll be fast and up for the challenge. He’s very good on flat, short tracks such like Bowman Gray, and of course, he won the L.A. Clash last season.

I don’t expect him to have any trouble advancing to the feature, and I do expect him to have a really strong start to the season.

Denny Hamlin wins the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum! pic.twitter.com/IfVzOhEZLn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 4, 2024

NASCAR’s reigning Most Popular Driver comes into 2025 off a stellar comeback season in 2024.

Elliott came within a few laps of notching another clutch win at Martinsville Speedway last October before Ryan Blaney muscled his way past in the closing stages.

The No. 9 showed a whole lot of speed late last year in almost all of the playoff races, and I expect that to carry over this year, starting with the Clash. He’s also raced well in the two ARCA East events he’s entered at Bowman Gray, with a best finish of sixth.

The Showman finally returned to victory lane in 2024 and parlayed that into a successful run in the playoffs.

Although his postseason ended in heartbreak last year following a disqualification in the Round of 12 cutoff race at the ROVAL, I expect another big leap forward for this team. Crew chief Blake Harris is regarded as one of the leading minds in the garage area, and I expect Bowman to benefit.

I don’t anticipate a win in the Clash Sunday, but I do expect a solid run and a helping of points.

Wallace is as sure a bet on a surface like this as any driver in the field.

He’s usually pretty spectacular at places similar to this one, such as Martinsville, and of course, he has the experience feather in his cap with a best finish of second in his ARCA East career at the Madhouse.

The only thing that could hinder this team from making it into the feature would be a mistake. Keep in mind, both 23XI cars were awful at Martinsville in the fall. A missed setup or bad adjustment will be the determining factor for this pick.

Of all the drivers in the field, Preece has something on his resume that makes me ultra-confident in picking him this week.

It’s well-documented that he was an excellent driver on the modified circuit, and it just so happens that he’s won here in that discipline.

Plus, he’s moved over to Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing for 2025, meaning he’ll be in some grade-A equipment for the first time in his Cup Series career. Look for Preece to be a dark horse to walk away with the win on Sunday.

Ryan Preece, whose roots are in Northeast modified racing, will compete in the modified race Saturday afternoon at Bowman Gray. What he's hoping to accomplish and what he's hoping to avoid: pic.twitter.com/io5Y3I1TSB — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 28, 2025

For a guy who has experience and a good run under his belt at Bowman Gray, I’m shocked at this salary.

Suarez heads into 2025 fresh off a playoff appearance, which should boost the momentum for his No. 99 team as well.

Now, Trackhouse and Suarez haven’t had the best history as far as short track racing throughout his tenure here, as it’s usually feast or famine. I do think that Suarez is up for more feast than famine in the Clash, though.

Props and Locks

Joey Logano (+850) to win: Of course, I wasn’t going to write this column without mentioning the three-time (and defending) Cup champion. He had just about the best finish you can have to a season in 2024, and that Team Penske domination can’t end there. He’s won the Clash on a similarly styled surface in the L.A. Coliseum. These odds mean a big payday but buyer beware; it’s not an even year. Preece (+2800) to win: This is a bet I’m personally taking. The oddsmakers in Vegas like him a lot for this event, and I agree with them. If there’s a dark horse in this field capable of winning, it’s driver No. 60. Low risk means a pretty high reward if you hit on this one. Justin Haley (+1800) to finish top three: This wager is for those who want to commit a little to potentially get a big payout. Haley was pretty good on short tracks in 2024 in Rick Ware Racing equipment, and this year with Spire Motorsports he should make another performance leap. He also recorded a podium finish here in ARCA East competition back in 2015.