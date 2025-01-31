23XI Signs Virtual Gaming Worlds for Multiple Years

23XI Racing will have Virtual Gaming Worlds sponsorship in 2025 and beyond for its NASCAR Cup Series teams, the organization announced Jan. 31.

The multiyear partnership (the exact length of which was not disclosed) stretches across all three 23XI entries, driven by Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst, with primary sponsorship in multiple events this year.

The sponsorship mostly highlights VGW’s Chumba Casino brand.

“We are excited to welcome VGW to the 23XI family and to showcase Chumba Casino on track with Bubba, Tyler and Riley,” Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president, said in a release. “Our organizations share a passion for creating unforgettable fan experiences through innovation and technology and we’re keen to work together on exciting programs that will benefit our fans throughout the year.

“We look forward to introducing 23XI and NASCAR fans to the Chumba Casino games, which can be played anywhere, anytime while they enjoy our races.”

The first race with the sponsorship was not revealed.