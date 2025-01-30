Pye-Barker Back With John Hunter Nemechek for 2025

John Hunter Nemechek will again have Pye-Barker Fire and Safety sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series, Legacy Motor Club announced Jan. 30.

Pye-Barker has re-upped for 14 races as primary sponsor on Nemechek’s No. 42.

“Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days,” Nemechek in a team release. “I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at Legacy MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track.”

“I’m excited to see Pye-Barker extend and expand with the Club,” Legacy owner Jimmie Johnson added. “The Pye-Barker leadership and team members share the same mindset and vision as we do at Legacy MC. Additionally, John Hunter is a great spokesperson for their brand, and we can’t wait to deliver for them.”

Pye-Barker’s scheme will first be seen on the No. 42 at Circuit of the Americas.

He earned four top 10s in 2024, his first season with LMC. One of those top 10s, a ninth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, came with Pye-Barker backing.