Chase Briscoe Running Charlotte Xfinity Race With Lance Sponsorship

Chase Briscoe will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for at least one race this season, JGR announced Jan. 28.
Briscoe will enter the No. 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with sponsorship from Lance.
The company is serving as a full-season associate sponsor on Briscoe’s NASCAR Cup Series ride for the team this year as well.
“Having Lance crackers on board this season is really exciting,” Briscoe said in a team release. “I feel like their brand fits perfectly with our team and our sport and even my family since we are always on the go. I’m looking forward to representing them on and off the track in 2025.”
Briscoe is the second driver announced for JGR’s No. 19 in 2025, following Justin Bonsignore, who will return to the car for five events.
In 2024, Briscoe earned one win, three top fives and nine top 10s in the Cup Series while with Stewart-Haas Racing.
The Charlotte appearance will mark his first Xfinity race since 2022. He has 11 wins, 31 top fives and 54 top 10s in 86 series starts since 2018.
Kevin Rutherford is the executive editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2025 after being the managing editor since 2015, and serving on the editing staff since 2013.
At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.