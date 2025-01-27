Nathan Byrd, Stefan Parsons Added to Young’s Truck Roster

Nathan Byrd and Stefan Parsons will each run a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for Young’s Motorsports in 2025, the team announced Jan. 27.

Byrd will run a minimum of 15 races in the No. 02, including the first nine races of the 2025 season. He will return for the race at Nashville Superspeedway; his other five races have not been announced.

Byrd drove three races in the No. 02 truck towards the end of the 2024 season following the release of the truck’s original full-time driver Mason Massey. Byrd also ran three Xfinity Series races in 2024 for DGM Racing and SS-Green Light Racing.

“Getting the opportunity to run a much bigger NASCAR truck schedule in 2025 with Young’s Motorsports is a true blessing,” Byrd said in a team release. “They’re a great team of hard-working men and women, and I’m confident that as I get more comfortable and experienced in the truck, we can make significant progress together.

”None of this is possible without the hard work and dedication of many. I’m looking forward to Daytona [International Speedway] in a couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Parsons will run a part-time schedule in a second truck for the team, driving the No. 20. His exact schedule has not been announced.

A veteran of both the Xfinity and Truck Series, Parsons ran a combined four races for Young’s in 2022 and 2023 before joining Henderson Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for a combined 11 races in 2024.

“We’ve been working hard throughout the offseason on our Truck Series program,” said team owner and former driver Tyler Young. “The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has been a staple of our story since our inception, and we’d like nothing more to continue to make positive memories and put Nathan (Byrd) and Stefan (Parsons) in a position to contend for wins and strong performances throughout the season.”

Byrd and Parsons are the first drivers the team has announced to its Truck Series program in 2025. However, the team did introduce Anthony Alfredo as its full-time Xfinity driver for 2025 back on Jan. 14.