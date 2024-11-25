F1 Expanding in 2026 With GM Team

Formula 1 will accept a General Motors team starting in 2026, expanding the F1 grid to an 11th organization, the FIA revealed Nov. 25.

The American team will be Cadillac branded and operated by Dan Towriss and Mark Walter.

“We’re excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1,” Towriss said in a release. “Together, we’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world. We appreciate the FIA and FOM’s support of our application and their recognition of the value we can bring to the championship.”

Ferrari will supply engines at first, with the likelihood that the organization will begin fielding Cadillac-built engines in the coming years.

“General Motors is a huge global brand and powerhouse in the OEM world and is working with impressive partners,” Ben Sulayem, FIA president, said. “I am fully supportive of the efforts made by the FIA, Formula 1, GM and the team to maintain dialogue and work towards this outcome of an agreement in principle to progress this application.”

“General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport,” Stefano Domenicali, F1 president/CEO, added. “We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”

No further details about the team are known.