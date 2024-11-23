NASCAR on TV this week

George Russell Hustles To Pole At Las Vegas

Michael Finley

George Russell converted Mercedes’ surprising free practice strength to grab pole at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell edged out Carlos Sainz in second, while Pierre Gasly ran back a double podium last time out for Alpine with a third-place starting position this week.

“Ultimately, you have to put it on the table sometimes,” Russell said in the podium interviews. “I felt confident in myself and knew if I did a clean lap, it would be enough to secure a front row. To get pole position, it’s incredible but ultimately, we’ve had a few good qualifyings recently. We need to convert that into a win now.”

In the battle for the championship, Max Verstappen qualified fifth, and Lando Norris sixth. If Verstappen finishes ahead of Norris or both finish out of the points, he will have earned the 2024 championship. Norris must gain at least three points to take the championship race into the last two rounds in the Middle East.

Q3

Lewis Hamilton struggled in his first flying lap, driving right off into the run-off in turn 12.

The Mercedes driver avoided damage but went off-track again on his last hot lap and had the time deleted, setting him back in 10th on the grid.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.63George Russellchassis engine (only one word if same)1:32.312m
2.55Carlos Sainz+0.098s
3.10Pierre Gasly+0.352s
4.16Charles Leclerc+0.471s
5.1Max Verstappen+0.485s
6.4Lando Norris+0.696s
7.22Yuki Tsunoda+0.717s
8.81Oscar Piastri+0.721s
9.27Nico Hulkenberg+0.750s
10.44Lewis Hamilton+15.044s

Q2

At the end of Q2, Franco Colapinto had a massive crash entering the pit straight.

Colapinto was able to walk away after having qualified 14th. As of press time, it is unclear if Colapinto can start tomorrow for a parts-strapped Williams team; if he doesn’t, it will be from the pit lane.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.107s
12.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.183s
13.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.452s
14.43Franco ColapintoWilliams Mercedes+0.635s
15.30Liam LawsonRB Honda RBPT+1.143s

Q1

At the end of free practice three earlier in the night, Lance Stroll encountered a massive mechanical issue.

Aston Martin spent the hours in-between trying to fix the car. They finally sent Stroll onto the track at the end of qualifying, but it was too late, as Stroll qualified 20th and last.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.068s
17.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.171s
18.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.338s
19.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.343s
20.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.397s

Qualifying results for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Just three rounds remain in the 2024 F1 season. Coverage for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will come on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 am EST on ESPN.

About the author

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021, and also formerly covered the SRX series from 2021-2023. He now covers the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and road course events in the NASCAR Cup Series.

