George Russell converted Mercedes’ surprising free practice strength to grab pole at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell edged out Carlos Sainz in second, while Pierre Gasly ran back a double podium last time out for Alpine with a third-place starting position this week.

“Ultimately, you have to put it on the table sometimes,” Russell said in the podium interviews. “I felt confident in myself and knew if I did a clean lap, it would be enough to secure a front row. To get pole position, it’s incredible but ultimately, we’ve had a few good qualifyings recently. We need to convert that into a win now.”

In the battle for the championship, Max Verstappen qualified fifth, and Lando Norris sixth. If Verstappen finishes ahead of Norris or both finish out of the points, he will have earned the 2024 championship. Norris must gain at least three points to take the championship race into the last two rounds in the Middle East.

Q3

Lewis Hamilton struggled in his first flying lap, driving right off into the run-off in turn 12.

The Mercedes driver avoided damage but went off-track again on his last hot lap and had the time deleted, setting him back in 10th on the grid.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 63 George Russell chassis engine (only one word if same) 1:32.312m 2. 55 Carlos Sainz +0.098s 3. 10 Pierre Gasly +0.352s 4. 16 Charles Leclerc +0.471s 5. 1 Max Verstappen +0.485s 6. 4 Lando Norris +0.696s 7. 22 Yuki Tsunoda +0.717s 8. 81 Oscar Piastri +0.721s 9. 27 Nico Hulkenberg +0.750s 10. 44 Lewis Hamilton +15.044s

Q2

At the end of Q2, Franco Colapinto had a massive crash entering the pit straight.

The recovery operation continues and there's also lots of debris on track for the marshals to clear up#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/CRnhNGaqSJ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 23, 2024

Colapinto was able to walk away after having qualified 14th. As of press time, it is unclear if Colapinto can start tomorrow for a parts-strapped Williams team; if he doesn’t, it will be from the pit lane.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.107s 12. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.183s 13. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.452s 14. 43 Franco Colapinto Williams Mercedes +0.635s 15. 30 Liam Lawson RB Honda RBPT +1.143s

Q1

At the end of free practice three earlier in the night, Lance Stroll encountered a massive mechanical issue.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



Stroll stops on track – he's parked up near the barriers#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/TjzqxzGtsO — Formula 1 (@F1) November 23, 2024

Aston Martin spent the hours in-between trying to fix the car. They finally sent Stroll onto the track at the end of qualifying, but it was too late, as Stroll qualified 20th and last.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.068s 17. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.171s 18. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.338s 19. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.343s 20. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.397s

Just three rounds remain in the 2024 F1 season. Coverage for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will come on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 am EST on ESPN.