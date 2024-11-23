George Russell converted Mercedes’ surprising free practice strength to grab pole at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Russell edged out Carlos Sainz in second, while Pierre Gasly ran back a double podium last time out for Alpine with a third-place starting position this week.
“Ultimately, you have to put it on the table sometimes,” Russell said in the podium interviews. “I felt confident in myself and knew if I did a clean lap, it would be enough to secure a front row. To get pole position, it’s incredible but ultimately, we’ve had a few good qualifyings recently. We need to convert that into a win now.”
In the battle for the championship, Max Verstappen qualified fifth, and Lando Norris sixth. If Verstappen finishes ahead of Norris or both finish out of the points, he will have earned the 2024 championship. Norris must gain at least three points to take the championship race into the last two rounds in the Middle East.
Q3
Lewis Hamilton struggled in his first flying lap, driving right off into the run-off in turn 12.
The Mercedes driver avoided damage but went off-track again on his last hot lap and had the time deleted, setting him back in 10th on the grid.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Leader
|1.
|63
|George Russell
|1:32.312m
|2.
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|+0.098s
|3.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|+0.352s
|4.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|+0.471s
|5.
|1
|Max Verstappen
|+0.485s
|6.
|4
|Lando Norris
|+0.696s
|7.
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+0.717s
|8.
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|+0.721s
|9.
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|+0.750s
|10.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|+15.044s
Q2
At the end of Q2, Franco Colapinto had a massive crash entering the pit straight.
Colapinto was able to walk away after having qualified 14th. As of press time, it is unclear if Colapinto can start tomorrow for a parts-strapped Williams team; if he doesn’t, it will be from the pit lane.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|11.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+0.107s
|12.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.183s
|13.
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.452s
|14.
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.635s
|15.
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB Honda RBPT
|+1.143s
Q1
At the end of free practice three earlier in the night, Lance Stroll encountered a massive mechanical issue.
Aston Martin spent the hours in-between trying to fix the car. They finally sent Stroll onto the track at the end of qualifying, but it was too late, as Stroll qualified 20th and last.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|16.
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|+0.068s
|17.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.171s
|18.
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.338s
|19.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.343s
|20.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.397s
Qualifying results for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Just three rounds remain in the 2024 F1 season. Coverage for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will come on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 am EST on ESPN.
