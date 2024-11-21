Jeremy Bullins Moves To RFK As Brad Keselowski’s Crew Chief

Jeremy Bullins will be Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, RFK Racing announced Nov. 21.

Bullins and Keselowski previously worked together while the latter was at Team Penske.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with BK again, this time in the iconic No. 6 car with RFK,” Bullins said in a team release. “We were able to accomplish a lot as a team previously, but we had a couple of unfinished goals like a Daytona 500 win and a championship together and I’m ecstatic we get the opportunity to compete together again.

“From the outside looking in it’s been obvious the trajectory RFK is on, and I look forward to being part of the growth and future success of the team.”

Bullins joins the team from Wood Brothers Racing, where he had been Harrison Burton‘s crew chief in the Cup Series.

In 2024, Keselowski scored a win — his first since joining and becoming part-owner of RFK — nine top fives and 14 top 10s, finishing 13th in points.