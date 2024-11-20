Daniel Hemric Joining MHR in 2025

Daniel Hemric will compete for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next season, MHR announced Nov. 20.

Hemric will drive the No. 19 with NAPA Auto Care sponsoring.

“This is a great opportunity for me to compete for wins and chase another championship,” Hemric said in a team release. “Thanks to Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann, NAPA, Chevrolet and everyone involved for the opportunity. It’s a big milestone season to be a part of with NAPA’s 100th anniversary and the 35th year of Bill’s partnership with them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet in victory lane and be in contention for a championship.”

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion last drove full time in Trucks in 2016. Throughout two full-time seasons in 2015 and 2016, Hemric tallied 15 top fives and 30 top 10s. He finished sixth in the standings in 2016.

Hemric replaces Christian Eckes, who’s competing in Xfinity for Kaulig Racing.