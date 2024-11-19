Todd Gilliland Moving to FRM’s No. 34

Todd Gilliland will move from Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 to its No. 34 in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025, FRM announced Nov. 19.

Gilliland will be sponsored by longtime No. 34 backer Love’s for over half of the season. Gilliland’s father David drove for FRM with Love’s backing as well.

He replaces Michael McDowell, who moves to Spire Motorsports next year.

In 2024, Gilliland earned four top 10s in his third full-time season in the Cup Series.

“It is really humbling to race the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang beginning next season,” Gilliland said in a team release. “It’s just another cool moment in my career to race for a company that represented my father at FRM. The 34 Ford is what started FRM in the Cup Series and there is a lot of history with Love’s, FRM, and my family. I still remember watching my dad race the Love’s Ford.

“I do not take this next step lightly. I have seen the rise of the team and the new level of expectations. It is an honor that Love’s is putting their trust in me to continue to grow this team and compete for wins and get into the playoffs. I am gracious for this opportunity and look forward to 2025.”

FRM currently plans to field Gilliland’s No. 34 as an open car amid its joint antitrust lawsuit with 23XI Racing against NASCAR. The team previously announced Noah Gragson as an addition to its stable for 2025.