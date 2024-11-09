Bringing The Heat: Live From NASCAR Championship 4 Weekend, Ty Majeski Title Recap

AVONDALE, Ariz. — On this special episode of Bringing The Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Stephen Stumpf live from Phoenix Raceway as Championship 4 weekend heats up this Saturday afternoon (Nov. 9).

Nolen and Stumpf offer their thoughts from Friday’s Truck Series race and Ty Majeski’s impressive performance. Can the recent run of Thorsport Racing when it comes to series champions be stopped?

The duo also examine practice sessions in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series. How will Justin Allgaier fare after getting forced into a backup car following a wreck in practice? What does Ryan Blaney’s statement topping the speed charts mean for qualifying and his quest for back-to-back titles overall?

Nolen and Stumpf also give reaction to Steve Phelps’ State of the Sport press conference. Phelps made clear the playoffs are here to stay, but is there still wiggle room to tweak for 2025 based on his comments?

The Podcast wraps up with Nolen and Stumpf giving their picks and previewing the Xfinity Series Championship Race, taking place starting at 7:30 ET tonight on the CW. Who is best positioned to take home the title: Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Hill or Cole Custer?

