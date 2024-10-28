Marco Andretti Driving for Venturini at Phoenix

Marco Andretti will drive the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series West finale at Phoenix Raceway, the team announced Oct. 28.

It’s a one-race deal for Andretti with potential for more in 2025, and the car has backing from Rich Mar Florist.

“Marco obviously comes from the most famous lineage in North American racing history, but he’s done a ton to forge his own path,” Billy Venturini said in a team release. “With his wins and accolades in open wheel racing, he’s still relatively new to stock-car racing, so with his talent and familiarity of auto racing, teamed up with our ability to develop the best stock-car racers in the industry, has me very enthusiastic to get Marco into our program.

“We’re using this last ARCA platform race in 2024 as our debut, but hope there’s lots of runway to grow into a successful 2025 season together, as well.”

The 37-year-old NTT IndyCar Series veteran made his transition to stock cars in recent years after scoring two victories and 20 podiums in the series.

“It’s great to be able to add another ARCA race before the end of the year,” Andretti said. “Thank you to Venturini for the opportunity to add more stock-car experience to my 2024 season. I am also grateful for the support from Rich Mar and their idea of a special livery tribute to my newborn daughter Miura.

“Phoenix is a fun track, and this will be my third race in a stock car there, so I’m hoping to end the year with a great result.”

Andretti has competed part time in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, with his best overall finish being fifth in the ARCA race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.