Carlos Sainz Takes Pole in Mexico City

Carlos Sainz was able to comfortably put his Ferrari on pole for the Mexican City Grand Prix, almost a quarter of a second ahead of second-place qualifier Max Verstappen.

Pulling up the rear of the top three was Lando Norris. Norris will need to get by Verstappen in order to keep any hope of taking the driver’s championship at the end of this long campaign.

“[The constructor’s championship] is our number one priority,” Sainz said in the podium interviews, as Ferrari will be the lone team with both cars in the top 4 on the grid. “To bring both cars home, especially if you win the race. Those extra seven, eight points you get when you win are important for the team in constructors.

“I’ll just be looking to keep P1 in turn 1, then hopefully our race pace will be good enough to win it.”

Q3

After a few rounds where the track was taking in a lot of rubber and getting faster all the time, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez seemed to level off at the end of this round. Sainz took pole in spite of completing his lap well before Norris and the Mercedes team.

Q2

The only incident in qualifying this week came with 20 seconds remaining in this round.

🔴 RED FLAG!! 🔴



Tsunoda is in the barriers at Turn 12 in the final moments of Q2!



That also denies his teammate Lawson – and anybody else – a chance to improve! #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/dtHGpNmwNa — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2024

Yuki Tsunoda lost rear grip entering turn 12 after a lock-up on the front, spinning into the wall. The Japanese driver was able to walk away, but the red flag curtailed this round of qualifying.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +0.081s 12. 30 Liam Lawson RB Honda RBPT +0.114s 13. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.120s 14. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.246s 15. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.769s

Q1

There were a couple of surprise eliminations in Q1, as the track changed radically throughout the round as more rubber was laid on it.

Oscar Piastri had a deleted lap time for track limits. He went out, had a faster lap and still did not avoid elimination.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez had a massively disappointing day, qualifying just 18th to start his home race.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 43 Franco Colapinto Williams Mercedes +0.151s 17. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.190s 18. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.204s 19. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.210s 20. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.665s

Now that qualifying is out of the way, it’s time for the biggest fiesta on the F1 calendar. Lights out for the Mexico City Grand Prix will come on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. EST.