Justin Allgaier, Brandt Re-Up With JRM

Justin Allgaier will remain with JR Motorsports through the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Oct. 25.

BRANDT, a longtime partner of Allgaier, will continue to be a primary sponsor for 20 events in both 2025 and 2026.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Justin, the Brandt family and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture,“ JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a team release. “BRANDT and Justin have become synonymous with JRM both on and off the track and Rick (Brandt)’s passion for this program remains unwavering.”

Allgaier has been a staple at JRM since 2016, with 22 of his 25 Xfinity wins coming with the team

“It feels great to be returning to JRM and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” Allgaier added. “BRANDT has played such an integral part in my career and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished thus far together. I’m honored to be able to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships. Hopefully we can get this renewal jump started on a strong note and finish off these playoffs in the best way possible.”

Allgaier currently sits 32 points above the playoff cut line heading into the second race of the Round of 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has two wins, eight top fives and 17 top 10s in 2024.

Allgaier joins a 2025 JRM lineup that includes Sammy Smith and rookies Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil.