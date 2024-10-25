Corey Heim Wins 1st Pole of 2024 at Homestead

Corey Heim will start on the pole for the first time in 2024 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, setting the fast lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 165.062 mph on.

Heim enters Homestead 30 points ahead of the playoff cut line as he looks to earn his second straight appearance into the Championship 4.

Heim will start alongside fellow playoff driver and TRICON Garage teammate Taylor Gray. Gray enters Homestead 13 points below the cut line.

Playoff drivers make up the second row, with Rajah Caruth in third and Nick Sanchez in fourth. Ty Majeski earned the fifth starting spot and sits just five points ahead of Caruth as the enter the weekend’s event.

Kaden Honeycutt, Daniel Dye, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger and Connor Mosack rounded out the top 10.

Tyler Ankrum was the slowest playoff driver and will start 15th.

Spencer Boyd and Tanner Gray did not post a lap and will start at the back of the field on Saturday, Oct. 26.

With 34 entries, no truck failed to qualify.

The second race for the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.