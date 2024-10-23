Christopher Bell had the most dominant car, but Joey Logano saved enough fuel to secure the win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Toyota has not won since Tyler Reddick won at Michigan International Speedway in August despite plenty of opportunities to return to the winner’s circle. Can the manufacturer snap its winless streak before the end of the season?

Plus, after Reddick’s flip, will NASCAR do anything with the grass on the frontstretch at Las Vegas?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.