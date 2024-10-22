Entry List: 2024 NAPA Auto Parts 150

The ARCA Menards Series West’s penultimate race of the 2024 season occurs this weekend at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

There are 19 cars entered for the event.

Central Coast Racing’s No. 3 is currently entered without a driver. Kyle Keller piloted the car at All American Speedway.

Kole Raz returns to the series, driving the No. 5 for Jerry Pitts Racing. Raz won at Kern earlier this year.

Sean Hingorani moves to Venturini Motorsports in its No. 15. He’s joined by teammates Brent Crews and Isabella Robusto in the Nos. 20 and 55, respectively.

Buddy Shepherd will make his first start of the season, driving Cook Racing Technologies’ No. 17. Spencer Davis is also entered for the team in its No. 42.

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 is set to go green on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 p.m. ET, with coverage from FloRacing.