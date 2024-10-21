Ryan Truex Driving for Hunt at Homestead

Ryan Truex will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced Oct. 21.
Truex will drive the team’s full-time No. 26.
It’s the first start of 2024 at SHR for Truex, who’s previously driven for Joe Gibbs Racing this year.
In 10 starts, he has two wins, three top fives and six top 10s.
In 2024, SHR’s No. 26 has featured eight different drivers preceding Truex. Bubba Pollard will become its 10th driver at Martinsville Speedway. Corey Heim has its best finish of 2024, third at Iowa Speedway.
Truex last drove for SHR in 2022, finishing 12th at Daytona International Speedway.
Kevin Rutherford is the executive editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2025 after being the managing editor since 2015, and serving on the editing staff since 2013.
At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.