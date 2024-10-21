Ryan Truex Driving for Hunt at Homestead

Ryan Truex will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sam Hunt Racing, SHR announced Oct. 21.

Truex will drive the team’s full-time No. 26.

It’s the first start of 2024 at SHR for Truex, who’s previously driven for Joe Gibbs Racing this year.

In 10 starts, he has two wins, three top fives and six top 10s.

In 2024, SHR’s No. 26 has featured eight different drivers preceding Truex. Bubba Pollard will become its 10th driver at Martinsville Speedway. Corey Heim has its best finish of 2024, third at Iowa Speedway.

Truex last drove for SHR in 2022, finishing 12th at Daytona International Speedway.