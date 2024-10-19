NASCAR on TV this week
Lando Norris 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix
(Photo: McLaren Media)

Lando Norris Scores Pole Over Max Verstappen at COTA

by

Lando Norris recovered from a mediocre Sprint result to take pole at the United States Grand Prix.

Norris set a fast enough banker lap to be ahead of his rival Max Verstappen, as he aims to get Verstappen’s points lead down below 50. Carlos Sainz followed up his second-place finish in the Sprint with third in qualifying Friday (Oct. 19) evening.

“It was a beautiful lap,” Norris said in the podium interviews after his whirlwind day at Circuit of the Americas. “I wasn’t going to go much quicker than what I did. You know when you just do a lap and think ‘Damn, it’s going to be tough to beat that’? I put everything on the line and all I needed to do.

“We’ve been on the back foot pretty much the whole weekend. We’ve not had the pace of the Ferraris or the Red Bulls. So I had to do something and today I did that.”

Q3

Qualifying ended when George Russell hit the barrier exiting turn 19. The car was stranded and hit at a hard enough rate of speed that it required an automatic medical car. Russell walked away, but drivers were unable to put their final hot laps on the board.

Sergio Perez had his banker lap deleted due to a track limits infringement, so he did not make an official lap in Q3.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes1:32:330m
2.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.031s
3.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.322s
4.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.410s
5.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.620s
6.63George RussellMercedes+0.644s
7.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.688s
8.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.979s
9.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+1.151s
10.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPTN/A
See also
Slipstream Saturdays: One Less Dimension

Q2

Should be noted that Liam Lawson did not make a serious attempt in this session; the New Zealander has a 60 place grid penalty for new engine parts for the race, so there was no point to that.

Instead, Lawson focused on trying to get his teammate Yuki Tsunoda to Q3 via a slipstream down the long COTA backstretch, an endeavor which failed, leaving both RB drivers out of Q3.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.22Yuki TsunodaRB Honda RBPT+0.032s
12.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.070s
13.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.123s
14.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.285s
15.30Liam LawsonRB Honda RBPTN/A

Q1

The most surprising moment, arguably, of this qualifying session came in this round when Lewis Hamilton failed to make it out of Q1 after almost winning pole the day before in Sprint qualifying.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.018s
17.43Franco ColapintoWilliams Mercedes+0.047s
18.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.166s
19.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.287s
20.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.482s

2024 United States Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Now that qualifying is over, the next big event at COTA will be Sunday’s United States Grand Prix. Lights out will be at 3 p.m. ET with broadcasting on ABC.

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021, and also formerly covered the SRX series from 2021-2023. He now covers the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and road course events in the NASCAR Cup Series.