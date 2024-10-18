Ryan Ellis Joining DGM Full Time in 2025

Ryan Ellis will drive for DGM Racing full time in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, DGM announced Oct. 18.

Ellis will move on from Alpha Prime Racing, for whom he currently drives the No. 43.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our family and looking forward to advancing our Xfinity program together,” Mario Gosselin, team owner of DGM, said in a release. “Solidifying next year’s season this early on is huge for our small team. Having the resources this soon gives us the opportunity to upgrade some of our equipment and start preparing in a way we have been unable to in prior seasons, which I believe will result in our best on track performance.”

“Chatting with Mario about his plans for the program in 2025 convinced me that joining DGM was something I couldn’t pass up,” Ellis added. “I have so much respect for what the Gosselin family has built, and I hope that we can turn some heads together next year. I’ve seen just how high the potential is at DGM, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Ellis has made over 150 starts in NASCAR national series and has raced exclusively in the Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing the last three seasons. Through 29 races this year, Ellis currently sits 22nd in driver points with a best finish of 11th in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Ellis will join a team which currently fields two full-time entries and a part-time third car.

The team as a whole has five top 10 finishes this year. Ross Chastain‘s sixth-place finish at Watkins Glen International is the operation’s best run of the year.

The press release does not indicate which car that Ellis will be driving in 2025. It did indicate that when the 2025 season starts in February, he will have Classic Collision on his car.