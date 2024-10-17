Who Should Race in ARCA in 2025?

The ARCA Menards Series season has ended. Congratulations to champion Andres Perez.

Thus far, only two drivers have graduated from the series to the NASCAR national ranks: Connor Zilisch to JR Motorsports’ Xfinity Series team and William Sawalich to Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity team. Christian Rose is expected to become the third, as he confirmed to Frontstretch that he will not return to AM Racing full-time in the series in 2025. He reportedly will compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. It would also not be surprising if Perez moved to the Truck Series as well. Rev Racing has an opening with Nick Sanchez moving into the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Furthermore, none of the series regulars went to victory lane this season. Perez became only the second winless champion in series history.

As a result, while ARCA silly season is underway, albeit without much concrete news at this time, here are some drivers whom Mark Kristl would like to see participate in ARCA in 2025. Full disclosure: all are on his wish list. None have confirmed ARCA starts next year.

Gio Ruggiero

Gio Ruggiero competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2024. He accrued one win in the season opener at Five Flags Speedway, plus five top fives, six top 10s and 116 laps led en route to a third-place points finish.

Ruggiero also made 10 starts in the national division this year, scoring a 13th-place points finish. In those starts, he logged seven top fives, nine top 10s, one pole and 105 laps led.

A person with knowledge of the situation stated that Ruggiero was in consideration for a full-time ride with Venturini Motorsports in 2024. Alas, that did not happen.

Ruggiero is almost 20 years old, Venturini only captured three trophies in the national division and the futures of the three VMS full-time drivers is unknown.

Furthermore, Ruggiero has run well driving for VMS across the ARCA platform. In 22 starts, he has one win, 15 top fives, 18 top 10s and 270 laps led.

Of the top 20 in points, Ruggiero ranked third in average finish and the seventh-most laps led overall. He led more laps than the organization’s full timers, and full time in the ARCA national division seems like the next logical step in his career.

Corey Day

Like Ruggiero, Corey Day made some ARCA starts in 2025. He totaled one top five, three top 10s and one upset Andy Jankowiak.

Day has shown immense talent; Kyle Larson said so.

What does Day need then to continue his development as a racecar driver? A full-time ride.

The ARCA schedule is incredibly diverse, arguably more so than the NASCAR national series. It features drafting-style racetracks like Daytona International Speedway, short tracks like Iowa Speedway, intermediates like Kansas Speedway, road courses like Watkins Glen International and dirt tracks like the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

With Day’s background, he’d be a favorite to sweep the dirt track races. His ARCA team Pinnacle Racing Group won at Michigan International Speedway and finished second in East owner points on short tracks.

PRG has not won an East title in its two years of existence. Imagine if Day ran full time for the team next year. Even against seasoned drivers such as Greg Van Alst, he’d learn about drafting, racing respectfully – hopefully against Jankowiak – and he’d learn how to pilot a fast racecar at different style venues.

Team crew chief Shane Huffman won the 2020 ARCA title with Bret Holmes. Huffman knows ARCA and Day wants to succeed as a stock car driver. The combination of the two would not only make Day a threat to win some races, but he’d also have a shot at winning the title too.

Treyten Lapcevich

Treyten Lapcevich won the 2023 NASCAR Canada Series championship. He went to victory lane at famed North Wilkesboro Speedway in the CARS Late Model Stock season. He drives for Chad Bryant Racing. Bryant was a team owner and crew chief in ARCA, most recently for Daniel Dye in his 2022 season.

Lapcevich told Frontstretch he wants to do more racing in the United States. The 20-year-old is the younger brother of Cayden Lapcevich. Cayden won the 2016 NASCAR Canada Series title and served as the crew chief for VMS driver Toni Breidinger this season.

Cayden knows ARCA and the brothers know how to drive racecars. Treyten has learned from Bryant; would CBR be willing to rejoin the ARCA ranks? Or would Treyten be someone to join the VMS fold?

Lapcevich has shown he has talent. It’d be cool to see a Canadian contend for wins in ARCA competition for further diversity in the series. Whether Lapcevich goes that route remains to be seen.

Chase Burda

Chase Burda captured the 2024 ASA/CRA Super Series championship at Winchester Speedway. ARCA owner/driver Van Alst also boasts a CRA championship and current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Erik Jones and Carson Hocevar are fourth and fifth all-time in series victories.

Moreover, Burda wants to race in NASCAR.

“Yeah, I mean NASCAR’s the biggest next step,” he said after claiming the championship. “It’s my dream, but ultimately just racing full-time for anyone. That’s my ultimate dream.”

Chase Burda is the 2024 ASA / CRA Super Series Champion!! pic.twitter.com/9dOsJsZodw — CRA Racing (@CRAracing) October 13, 2024

Burda participated in the ARCA preseason test at Daytona International Speedway for Fast Track Racing. Burda hails from Columbiaville, Mich., and his late model spotter often is Van Alst’s ARCA spotter. If Burda debuts in ARCA, Van Alst Motorsports seems like the perfect team for him. Greg Van Alst wants to expand the team’s No. 34 slate, so Burda would be a good fit. Burda is also 20, so who knows – with the right funding, could he run multiple races or more?

Burda’s short track and dirt track roots could be advantageous for him in ARCA too. A pair of dirt tracks and 10 short tracks on the schedule would make him one to watch in those events.

Stephanie Moyer

Stephanie Moyer already has 25 starts across the ARCA platform. She finished fourth in the ’22 East standings. She has four top 10s thus far, all with FTR.

Yet she no longer is with FTR. Instead, she works for Rev Racing on the No. 6 team.

Rev could have an opening in its ’25 lineup if Perez moves up to Trucks. As such, there would be an opening in the No. 2. Moyer would be a prime candidate for that ride.

She’s 27, so while not as young as the two Rev drivers this year, she could help younger drivers in the organization learn how to drive the racecar, drive at the different racetracks and improve their skills. After all, her time behind the wheel, plus in the shop, have taught her well.

Rev fields entries for youngsters. But an older – again, she’s only 27 – driver in the racecar could be helpful for the organization. She could advise the team via the radio on what she’s seeing racing alongside the other Rev driver, she would provide knowledgeable feedback on how to improve the racecars and she knows folks in the ARCA garage. Although Rev drivers have not been known to cause drama, learning how to cleanly pass other drivers is, in many ways, a lost art form in the lower levels. Racing for FTR, Moyer knows what it’s like to not be the fastest on track or how to battle for positions. She would be an asset for Rev.

Because she’s 27, it’d be a surprise if Rev offered her a full-time opportunity. Still, the team ought to offer her a part-time national schedule, especially concentrating on the national and East combination races where there are higher more competitive fields.

Will we see these drivers in ARCA in 2025? It remains to be seen.

Silly season is fully underway; expect more news sooner than later with a Frontstretch ARCA silly season out before the NASCAR national series ends at Phoenix Raceway.