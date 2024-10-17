NASCAR on TV This Week: Oct. 18 – 20

As the season continues to wind down, more and more series have completed their season. Not so much in the world of NASCAR and Formula 1. There are still four NASCAR weekends and six F1 weekends to go.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Week

This weekend, NASCAR will make their second visit of the year to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race weekend used to be in mid-September, but was pushed back a month after multiple years of 100° weather.

NASCAR Cup Series activity will begin with practice Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network. Qualifying will follow shortly afterwards.

Coverage of the South Point 400 will start with Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon on NBC. Race coverage will start at 2:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 2:45 p.m. ET. Note that Las Vegas is in the Pacific time zone, so this race will go green prior to Noon local time.

The weather for Sunday will be very nice. There will be sunny skies and a high of 79° with no chance of rain. Pretty much perfect, but with nearly no clouds in the sky, bring something to cover your head.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will serve as primary support. Their activity will get underway Friday with practice at 6:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA Network.

Coverage of the Ambetter Health 302 will begin with NASCAR Countdown Live at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on The CW. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET with the green at 7:40 p.m. ET.

We will be checking in on listings in order to see whether this race will air on The CW in each market. If it will be pre-empted or moved, we will update this article and post on the TV Schedule page.

Weather for Saturday is somewhat similar to Sunday. The current forecast is sunny skies with a high of 77° with no chance of rain. Given the start time, this race will end under the lights, so bring a light jacket if it gets chilly.

TV Ratings Check — Charlotte ROVAL

Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 was watched by 2.419 million viewers on NBC. That is an increase of 139,000 viewers from last year (6%) over last year. No Nielsen rating is available for the race.

Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 had 834,000 viewers on The CW. That is down by 287,000 viewers from last year (25.6%). It should be noted that this race last year aired on NBC. In addition, there were some markets where the race was pre-empted by alternate programming (Ex: Detroit, where a soccer game aired in place of the race).