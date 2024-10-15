Bubba Pollard Driving for Hunt at Martinsville

A short track ace is returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway. Sam Hunt Racing announced Oct. 15 that Bubba Pollard will pilot the No. 26 for the team.

Pollard, who made his series debut at Richmond Raceway earlier this year driving for JR Motorsports, is one of the biggest stars in short track racing. Pollard’s short track resume includes wins in the All-American 400, Slinger Nationals, Oxford 250 and many others.

SHR will have SANY America aboard the No. 26 as the primary sponsor for Pollard.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to race at Martinsville with SANY and SHR,” Pollard said in a team release. “I really enjoyed the experience racing at Richmond earlier this season. Thanks to SANY, I’m excited to be back in an Xfinity car and can’t wait to hit the track again.”

“There’s nothing more fulfilling than going to the track with true racers, and Bubba is exactly that,” team owner Sam Hunt added. “He’s not only a true racer, but a great person who respects and appreciates the effort and sacrifice that goes into each race. To have him drive for me, along with having a great partner in SANY – is a dream come true and something the entire organization is looking forward to. It’s going to be a really fun weekend in Martinsville.”

Pollard finished sixth in his series debut at Richmond.

In 2024, SHR has four top fives and six top 10s in the Xfinity Series between its full-time No. 26 and part-time No. 24.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the penultimate race of the series’ season.