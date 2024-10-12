Shane van Gisbergen Takes 3rd Pole of Xfinity Season at Charlotte ROVAL

Needing a good performance to stay in the playoffs, Shane van Gisbergen will make his stand starting on pole for today’s (Oct. 12) NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Van Gisbergen hammered a speed of 97.11 mph in his Kaulig Racing No. 97 Chevrolet to claim his third pole of his rookie Xfinity season, all coming at road courses.

In his other two pole starts, van Gisbergen has won.

JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer joins van Gisbergen on the front row. He’s another playoff driver coming into the ROVAL below the playoff cutoff. Mayer clocked in at 96.871 mph in his No. 1 Chevrolet.

AJ Allmendinger finished the two-round qualifying session third, the second of two Kaulig Chevrolets in the top five. Josh Bilicki earned his first top five start of his Xfinity career for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 19 Toyota, qualifying fourth. His JGR teammate Sheldon Creed completed out the top five.

Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier and Connor Mosack rounded out the top 10.

With 38 cars entered, all qualified.

The final road course race of the Xfinity season and the final race of the Round of 12 will begin at 4 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by The CW.