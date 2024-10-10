ARCA East Running Rockingham in 2025

The ARCA Menards Series East will hold a race at Rockingham Speedway in 2025, ARCA announced Oct. 10.

The series joins the previously announced race weekend at the track that will feature the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series.

All three series will run on April 18-19, 2025, with ARCA East competing on April 19 as a lead-in to the Xfinity Series.

“We are excited to showcase these great NASCAR development drivers and established teams on Saturday, April 19 along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises, said in a release. “They all know the importance and impact of racing on the same day as the Xfinity Series, just like several teams will in Daytona [International Speedway] in February. We also expect established ARCA Menards Series teams the likes of Joe Gibbs Racing and Pinnacle Racing Group to compete for the win at Rockingham Speedway.”

Rockingham is the first standalone ARCA East race announced for 2025. The series typically runs part of its schedule on its own and others with the national ARCA Menards Series.

“Returning to Rockingham Speedway with the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftmsn Truck series is a great opportunity for the ARCA Menards East,” ARCA President Ron Drager added. “We respect and appreciate the history and tradition associated with Rockingham, and we are excited to be a part of this new chapter.”

The ARCA brand last held a race at Rockingham in 2011 via its national series.