Louis Foster Moving Up to IndyCar with RLL

INDY NXT champion Louis Foster will drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series beginning in 2025, the team announced on Wednesday (Oct. 9).

“I am really looking forward to working with the team,” Foster said in a team press release. “Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has Indy 500 victories, obviously Bobby won an Indy 500 and there is a great wealth of knowledge with the team.

“This is where the hard work starts. We will start the preparation and make sure we hit the ground running in St. Pete.”

Foster, 21, signed what the team press release called a multi-year deal after winning eight INDY NXT races in 2024. Foster also won the 2022 Indy Pro 200 Series championship and previously test drove for Andretti Global in 2023.

“We are very pleased that we have been able to come to an agreement with Louis to have him drive for the next several years,” Bobby Rahal said. “He obviously dominated INDY NXT in 2024 and we feel he has a great future ahead of him and are happy to support the ladder system INDYCAR has created.”

Sponsorship details are set to be announced at a later date and it wasn’t made clear what number Foster will drive. Foster will effectively fill the vacant seat left by Christian Lundgaard, who will join Arrow McLaren in 2025.