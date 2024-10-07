With Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (Oct. 6), non-playoff drivers have now won more races in the 2024 postseason than actual championship contenders.

Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese discuss the chaos that this element has thrown into the 2024 title hunt, the record-breaking, 28-car crash that took out most of the field late, and more.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.