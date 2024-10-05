Trevor Huddleston Wins Pole for ARCA West at All American Speedway

Trevor Huddleston has won the pole for this evening’s (Oct. 5) ARCA Menards Series West race at All American Speedway. Huddleston set the pole with a lap time of 13.761 seconds.

It’s Huddleston’s first pole of the 2024 season. He’ll share the front row with Tyler Reif who will roll off second.

Row two sees Eric Nascimento Jr rolling off in third, with Henry Barton starting beside him in fourth.

Jack Wood will start fifth in row three, and he’ll have Jaron Giannini starting beside him in sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 consists of Sean Hingorani starting seventh, Kyle Keller rolling off eighth, Rip Michels in ninth and Ethan Nascimento in 10th.

The green flag for this evening’s Napa Auto Parts 150 at All American Speedway is set to fly at 11 p.m. ET, and the live race broadcast will air on FloRacing.