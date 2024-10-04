William Sawalich Wins 1st Career Truck Pole at Talladega

William Sawalich earned his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, Oct. 4, starting first for today’s race at the Alabama track.

Sawalich set a time of 175.764 mph with his No. 1 for TRICON Garage.

He turned 18 one day earlier on Oct. 3, which made him eligible to compete in the event.

Sawalich will be joined on the front row by two-time series champion Ben Rhodes. Rhodes’ teammate Ty Majeski will start third, with Grant Enfinger in fourth. Taylor Gray rounds out the top five

Chase Purdy, Tyler Ankrum, Matt Mills, Corey Heim and Jake Garcia round out the top 10 in order.

Layne Riggs did not make a lap in qualifying after failing pre-qualifying inspection on three occasions. Riggs will start at the rear of the field.

Daniel Dye and Tanner Gray also didn’t make a qualifying lap and will start at the rear of the field.

Timmy Hill and Keith McGee failed to qualify for the 36-truck field.

The first race of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes place Friday (Oct. 4) 4:30 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway. TV coverage is via FOX Sports 1.