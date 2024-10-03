NASCAR Mailbox: Airspeed Ahead! NASCAR’s Front-Row Seat to Antitrust Lawsuit

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports announced that they will sue NASCAR on two counts of breaking the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas details what the lawsuit entails, and how the teams go from there, on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
I would suggest you talk to a real lawyer, one who is seasoned in handling complex issues. Who understands how private vs. public works. Not someone who shills for one side or the other.
THEN
Sit down with someone at Wharton School and learn about monopolies
THEN
Speak with someone who understands the Federal Court System, especially the judges in the Western District of NC, the circuit court of appeals in Richmond, and then the US Supreme Court.
THEN
Speculate.
On the lawyer thing, over half the attorneys in the US make less than $8,000 per year so consider that fact.
Quick question about lawyers since you seem to be well versed in this area… are they legally held to a standard in which they must always act and advise in their client’s best interest?
Meaning, if the case is so obviously doomed to fail, wouldn’t MJ, Denny, and FRM’s lawyer be required to inform them of such long odds? And if the answer is “yes”, then you’re telling me that MJ, Denny, and FRM are spending tons of cash on lawyer fees knowing full well they will lose? I don’t see that.
That said, it seems to me we have a case where either;
A) Lawyers are held to no standards of ethical conduct and legal counsel for MJ, Denny, FRM are hiding truth from them to pad their pockets with fat fees while wasting everyone’s time, or
B) Legal precedent exists and there is a decent (not guaranteed, obviously) chance they could succeed in this case – to some degree, even if not fully 100% what they want?
OR is it
C) They’re using the lawsuit to try and gain visibility to / or publicly air NA$CAR’s private business information with no intention to win the case, but rather to try and expose NA$CAR? Is this even legal/possible?
Its A. My dad had a botched wrist surgery, and a lawyer took his case, but never told him that medical malpractice didnt apply because you can’t sue a bad surgeon. You only have a case if the doctor screwed up like leaving a towel or tool inside you.
Look up Curtis Polk folks. He’s the brains behind MJ becoming a billionaire. And he just hired the best lawyer in the country to handle it. Frontstretch needs to write an article about Curtis Polk or let Nascar fans know who the 3rd owner is with Hamlin and MJ. Curtis Polk. Look him up Charlie, then put him with the best lawyer. I’ve had a judge say to me in the courtroom ” I don’t care what the law is, your in my courtroom” true story. Also the supreme Court just gave trump immunity. Charley, don’t think this outcome is cut and dried.