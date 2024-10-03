Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Talladega

A wild playoff is about to become a whole different animal when all three series head to the Deep South for a date with Talladega Superspeedway.

With all three series established in its playoffs, the path to the title could take major turns by virtue of the famed and feared Big One at Talladega. The NASCAR Cup Series has seen a photo finish in the last two fall races at NASCAR’s largest oval, ramping up the intensity even more.

The unknowns, high speeds, and jaw-dropping moments add to a long list of excitement for fans at one of the sports richest tracks. Between Talladega Boulevard and infield camping, fans will be ready to rumble all weekend. Here are the performers set to be among them.

National Anthem: Country music artist Craig Morgan will perform the national anthem for the YellaWood 500. Morgan will perform alongside the 313th U.S. Army Band. The country music star served for 17 years in the U.S Army and Army Reserve, enlisting again in 2023. In 2018, he received the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for his dedication to the military.

Morgan’s song “That’s What I Love About Sunday” charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and over 25 of his songs have charted before.

Post-Race Concert: Jake Owen will headline Talladega’s Saturday concert performances following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Owen owns 10 No. 1 singles, and three singles from his album Startin’ With Me contained three singles that all reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.