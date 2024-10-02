Entry List: 2024 NAPA Auto Parts 150

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by Berco Redwood takes place at All American Raceway Oct. 5 in the 10th race of the ARCA Menards Series West season.

Sixteen cars are entered into the event.

Kyle Keller, as announced on Wednesday, will be behind the wheel of the No. 3 Toyota from Central Coast Racing. Keller had driven the Nos. 12 and 70 for Kennealy Keller Motorsports for the first nine races of the season.

Speaking of KKM, Joey Kennealy will be taking over duties in the No. 12 Ford in his series debut. The other KKM car, the No. 11, does not have a driver listed yet.

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 will go green at 10:45 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 5, with FloRacing carrying live flag-to-flag coverage.