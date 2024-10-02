Danny Efland Announced As Harrison Burton’s Crew Chief for 2025

Danny Efland will be Harrison Burton’s crew chief at AM Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Oct. 2.

Burton is moving to the team to drive the No. 15 next year.

“I am excited for this next chapter in my racing career to join AM Racing and Harrison Burton to fight for an Xfinity Series championship in 2025,” Efland said in a team release. “I have worked hard for this opportunity and I believe in the vision of AM Racing, as well as Harrison’s capabilities. I know that they have what it takes to contend for race wins and ultimately a championship.”

Efland most recently served as the lead engineer for Legacy Motor Club’s No. 43 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Efland moved into engineering after previously competing as a driver mostly in the Xfinity Series, making 63 starts between 2007 and 2013.

“I am looking forward to working with Danny next season,” Burton added. “With his credentials as a successful engineer and experience as a race car driver, it should benefit our realistic goals of contending for race wins and chasing an Xfinity Series championship.”

Burton has a win and two top 10s in the Cup Series in 2024. He has four victories in the Xfinity Series, all coming in 2020.