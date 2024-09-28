Playoff Top Seed Justin Allgaier Continues Miserable Month With Kansas Crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Justin Allgaier entered Saturday’s (Sept. 28) NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway with the most playoff points of any playoff driver, and those points are the lone bright point after Allgaier was left with a 36th-place finish after crashing out in stage two.

Running three-wide middle through turn 2 in-between Sheldon Creed and Connor Zilisch on a restart, a tight squeeze turned Allgaier’s car into a ping pong ball, and he lost control and barreled toward the inside wall after spinning off of Creed’s No. 18 car at the exit of turn 2.

Justin Allgaier CRASHES! 😳



Not the start to the #NASCARPlayoffs he wanted in the Xfinity Series. pic.twitter.com/JpWKD4RL7Z — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 28, 2024

“I thought we were going to be in a great spot, we were gaining momentum off of [turn] 2 and Sheldon just, I don’t know what happened, but the momentum from him just stopped and we lifted a couple of times and kept trying to let him gather it up and get it figured out,” Allgaier said.

“And the guys behind me, with the run they had behind, I don’t know that there was any contact from behind. I think that I did make some contact with the No. 18 eventually, but the inside row was coming up and I just ran out of real estate.”

Allgaier was on the brakes for the entire slide, but it wasn’t enough to deter major damage, as he had a slow, almost cartoon-like slide into the fence.

“I just know that it took off in a hurry, and the worst part is, we’re sliding forever, and I just couldn’t get the thing to stop sliding,” Allgaier said. “I’m going to go back and study the film and figure out what I could have done better [in] trying to miss the inside wall, but just a really frustrating couple of weeks. I mean, I don’t know that I’ve ever had a stretch like this in my career.”

The situation only got worse on the next restart, as Allgaier, who had lost two laps after making repairs under caution, blew a left front tire in turn 3 after attempting to reach minimum speed.

His car lost the brakes after the second hit, and Allgaier immediately pulled his No. 7 car behind the wall.

“Hats off to everybody in the No. 7 team,” Allgaier said. “They don’t deserve to be out of the race this early, and it’s super frustrating. But we’ll get it figured out and go next week to Talladega [Superspeedway] and hopefully have a good weekend and go from there.

Allgaier needs any momentum he can get, as he now has three finishes of 30th or worse in his last four starts and has been involved in at least one crash in the last four races.

He entered Kansas with a 27-point advantage over the cut line, and that advantage could be down to single digits heading into next weekend. And with Talladega and its unpredictable chaos up next, things can go from bad to worse in a hurry.

“What a couple of weeks it’s been,” Allgaier said. “It’s been awful.”