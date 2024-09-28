Jaron Giannini Picks Up ARCA West Pole at Madera

Jaron Giannini scored the first pole of his ARCA Menards Series West career Saturday (Sept. 28) night at Madera Speedway with a lap at 81.573 mph.

The 19-year-old is making his fourth career start in the No. 23 Sigma Performance Services Chevrolet. The team enters the night third in owner standings with one win thanks to Sam Mayer’s triumph at Sonoma Raceway.

Trevor Huddleston will start second. He finished 10th in this race one year ago.

First- and second-in-points Tyler Reif and Sean Hingorani will start third and fourth, respectively.

After posting the fastest time in practice, Jack Wood will start fifth.

Brothers Eric Nascimento and Ethan Nascimento start sixth and seventh followed by Kyle Keller, Henry Barton and Rip Michels in eighth through 10th, respectively.

Sixteen of the 17 drivers posted a time during qualifying; Eric Johnson Jr. was the lone driver not to do so and will therefore start last (17th).

The West race at Madera will take place later tonight (Saturday the 28th) at 10 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.