Brandon Jones Wins 3rd Xfinity Pole of 2024 at Kansas

Brandon Jones, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, earned his third pole of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday (Sept. 28) at Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300 with a fastest lap of 175.553 mph. Jones, a five-time winner in the series, collected his 11th pole.

Chandler Smith, fastest of the Xfinity playoff drivers, joined Jones on the front row with a speed of 175.291 mph, representing Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 81 Toyota.

The defending Xfinity champion and 2024 regular season champion Cole Custer was the fastest Ford, qualifying third for Stewart-Haas Racing, and the winner at Watkins Glen International, Connor Zilisch, ended the session fourth. Zilisch will make only his second start in the series driving in the JRM No. 88. Zilisch’s teammate and playoff driver Sam Mayer completed the top-five.

Aric Almirola will start sixth, while playoff drivers Jesse Love, Parker Kligerman, Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill round out the top 10.

Of the remaining playoff drivers, Sammy Smith and AJ Allmendinger start in row seven, and Sheldon Creed and Riley Herbst share the eighth row. Shane van Gisbergen was slowest of the playoff drivers in 22nd.

The maximum 38 cars entered for today’s race, so all entries will take the green flag.

The first race in the Xfinity playoffs will start at 4 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by The CW.