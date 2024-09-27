Michael Andretti Relinquishes Control of Andretti Global to Dan Towriss

Michael Andretti has given co-owner Dan Towriss control of Andretti Global, the Associated Press reported on Friday (Sept. 27).

Andretti will step down from ownership and become the team’s strategic advisor.

“Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team,” the team said in a statement. “Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan’s guidance.”

Michael Andretti had already relinquished part ownership stake in 2023 to Towriss. Towriss is the owner of Gainbridge and holding company Group 1001.

The move comes after Andretti’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid with Cadillac was rejected in January by F1 management.

Andretti Global currently fields three full time NTT IndyCar Series teams with drivers Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson.