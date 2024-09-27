Corey Heim Wins 6th Race of the Season at Kansas in Dramatic Fashion

Corey Heim won his sixth Truck Series race of the season at Kansas Speedway Friday night (Sept. 27), passing Ty Majeski on the last lap. Majeski’s attempt to save fuel came one lap short as he ran out taking the white flag.

Heim’s win came after he started at the rear of the field due to a blown tire in the opening laps of practice. Heim quickly made his way to the front before pit strategy saw him have to come from behind.

He quickly made his way through the field as drivers ran out of gas in the closing laps. Heim was followed up by Layne Riggs, who came just short of a third consecutive victory.

“We were the best truck all night.” Heim said post-race. “It’s my favorite track, I love coming here. I looked forward to this. I had a smile on my face all week coming to this place. Just glad we could sweep the year here. Just such an awesome place to come.”

Christian Eckes came in third, followed by Kaden Honeycutt, who earned his second career top-five finish. Dawson Sutton finished fifth in his first race in Rackley WAR’s No. 25.

Tanner Gray, Rajah Caruth, Bayley Currey, Grant Enfinger and Connor Mosack finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

In the early stages, Daniel Dye got loose and smacked the wall on two occasions. This forced Dye to pit, effectively ending his night and eliminating him from playoff contention.

Polesitter Majeski cruised to the stage one victory as Heim quickly climbed to third after starting at the rear of the field.

Heim continued his progress as he went by then-leader Eckes at the midway point in stage two. Heim led the remaining laps en route to the stage victory.

Early in stage three, the first caution for an incident came when Matt Mills veered right on the back straight. Mills made contact with rookie driver Corey Day, which caused Day to hit Taylor Gray. The contact with Taylor Gray sent Day head on into the outside wall.

Ben Rhodes‘ strategy call to stay out wasn’t enough for Rhodes to earn a spot in the Round of 8 as he ran out of fuel coming to white flag. Rhodes spent most of the night outside the top 20, and the two-time champion will not defend his title in 2024.

Grant Enfinger was the last driver into the Round of 8 thanks to a ninth-place finish.

The first race of the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off Friday (Oct. 4th) at 4:30 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway.