2025 ARCA Schedule Released; Menards Returns as Title Sponsor

The ARCA Menards Series has unveiled its 2025 schedule.

In addition, Menard’s has also renewed its title sponsorship of the series, which will continue to include the East and West Series. It is a multi-year extension, the series announced on Friday (Sept. 27) at Kansas Speedway.

“Menards has been the cornerstone of a strong foundation for ARCA and the ARCA Menards Series since 2009 when they became a presenting sponsor,” said ARCA president Ron Drager in a press release. “That relationship has only become stronger over the years and reached its pinnacle in 2019 when Menards became the series’ entitlement partner. It’s great to be associated with a company that knows racing inside and out and actively participates in building and growing the series.

“We are proud to continue to carry this relationship into the future.”

The schedule again consists of 20 races across 19 tracks – Kansas is the lone track with two dates. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the Milwaukee Mile will not return to the schedule after both made appearances on the 2024 schedule.

Replacing them will be Lime Rock Park and Madison International Speedway. The race at Lime Rock will serve as a support race to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, who will also race at the Connecticut track for the first time on June 28. Madison, meanwhile, makes its return to the ARCA schedule for the first time since 2019, still giving Wisconsinites an ARCA race in 2025 on Aug. 22.

As it has been in the past, the race at Phoenix Raceway will be a combination race with ARCA West, while the races at Dover Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with ARCA East.

However, the full ARCA East and West schedules have not been released and will come at a later date.

The season once again will kick off at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15. The race will be broadcast on FOX, the first time an ARCA race will be broadcast live on an over-the-air network. The rest of the season will be broadcast on either FOX Sports 1 or 2, a partnership that was also extended on Friday, lasting through the 2028 season.

Berlin Raceway moves up to June 14, filling the Iowa Speedway date that now moves to the first weekend of August. Elko Speedway moves up nearly six weeks to June 21. Dover moves all the way back from May to July 18, pushing IRP back a week to July 25.

Watkins Glen International moves up a month to Aug. 8. The two dirt races at Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds remain on the same weekends. However, there is no doubleheader weekend for the series as there has been in seasons past, as the race Michigan International Speedway has moved up from August to June.

Bristol Motor Speedway moves up a week, followed by Salem Speedway, which moves back nearly two months from mid-July. The season will once again conclude with back-to-back weeks at Kansas and Toledo Speedway, who will host the championship race for the fourth year in a row on Oct. 4, 2025.

2025 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

Feb. 15 – Daytona (Noon ET on FOX)

March 7 – Phoenix (8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1)

April 26 – Talladega Superspeedway (12:30 p.m. on FS1)

May 9 – Kansas (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

May 23 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on FS1)

June 6 – Michigan (5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2)

June 14 – Berlin (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

June 21 – Elko (9 p.m. ET on FS2)

June 28 – Lime Rock (4 p.m. ET on FS2)

July 18 – Dover (5 p.m. ET on FS1)

July 25 – Lucas Oil IRP (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Aug. 1 – Iowa (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Aug. 8 – Watkins Glen (2 p.m. ET on FS2)

Aug. 17 – Illinois State Fairgrounds (2 p.m. ET on FS1)

Aug. 22 – Madison (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Aug. 31 – DuQuoin State Fairgrounds (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sept. 11 – Bristol (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Sept. 20 – Salem (8 p.m. ET on FS2)

Sept. 26 – Kansas (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Oct. 4 – Toledo (4 p.m. ET on FS2)