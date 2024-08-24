Ty Majeski Notches 4th Truck Pole of 2024 at Milwaukee

Ty Majeski, the fastest truck in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice at the Milwaukee Mile, converted the speed of his No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford into his fourth pole of the season on Aug. 24.

He clocked a speed of 122.556 mph in qualifying for the LiUNA! 175, the first race of the Truck playoffs.

Majeski won back-to-back races to close out the Truck Series’ regular season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Richmond Raceway. He enters the playoffs third in points, 18 points behind Corey Heim.

TRICON Garage’s Tanner Gray will share the front row with Majeski, falling short of the pole with a speed of 122.469 mph.

Christian Eckes, the second seed in the playoffs, finished the session third alongside Heim in fourth. Nick Sanchez completed the top five.

William Sawalich, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Dye rounded out the top 10.

Playoff contenders Taylor Gray and Grant Enfinger will share the sixth row together, and defending champion Ben Rhodes was the lowest of the playoff contenders, ending qualifying in 18th.

Of the 37 entered trucks in the field, Norm Benning was the lone truck who did not qualify for the field of 36.

The green flag for the LiUNA! 175 will wave on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. ET. Television broadcasting will be provided by FOX Sports 1.